Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.