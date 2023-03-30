Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

NOC stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.