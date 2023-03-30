Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 827,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.