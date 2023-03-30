Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NUS stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 827,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.
