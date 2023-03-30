Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.11. The firm has a market cap of £322.05 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of -0.08. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.64).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

