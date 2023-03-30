Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance
LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.11. The firm has a market cap of £322.05 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of -0.08. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.64).
About Octopus Apollo VCT
