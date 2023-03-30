Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
