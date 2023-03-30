Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

