One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

One Media iP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:OMIP opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Infante bought 83,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,010.84 ($6,156.58). Company insiders own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

