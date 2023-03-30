Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

APTO stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

