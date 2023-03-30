Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 187.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $1.20. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

