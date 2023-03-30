Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.82.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:OR opened at C$21.04 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$21.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $695,166. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.