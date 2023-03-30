PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

