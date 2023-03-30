Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder James D. Dondero Buys 106,000 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

PRTK opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.