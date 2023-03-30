Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $213.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $63,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $272,547 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

