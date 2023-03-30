Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.13.

Parsons Stock Up 1.3 %

PSN opened at $44.76 on Monday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

