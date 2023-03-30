Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Up 6.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

