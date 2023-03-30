Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Up 6.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

