Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro Acquires 3,280 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $540.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.