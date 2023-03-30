Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro Acquires 3,280 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $540.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

