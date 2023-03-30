Pegasystems Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 37.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

