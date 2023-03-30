PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

