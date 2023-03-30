Perimeter Solutions (PRM) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Perimeter Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Perimeter Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Perimeter Solutions
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Perimeter Solutions Competitors
|119
|908
|1463
|42
|2.56
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Perimeter Solutions
|$360.51 million
|$91.76 million
|23.76
|Perimeter Solutions Competitors
|$8.35 billion
|$307.87 million
|16.49
Perimeter Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Perimeter Solutions
|17.58%
|0.20%
|0.09%
|Perimeter Solutions Competitors
|-16.30%
|18.59%
|6.13%
Summary
Perimeter Solutions rivals beat Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.
