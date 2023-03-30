Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

