Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

