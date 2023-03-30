Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,309.4% in the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 71,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.