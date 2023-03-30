Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

