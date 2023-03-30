Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

