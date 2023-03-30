Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

