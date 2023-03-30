Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

PHAR opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $892.70 million, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

