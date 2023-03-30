Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 60,537 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PINS opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

