Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.11. 1,223,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,079,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Specifically, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,390 shares of company stock worth $8,063,883 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.