Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 500,000 Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Stock

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of GigCapital5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,607,840.00.
GigCapital5 Stock Performance
GigCapital5 stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.06.
Institutional Trading of GigCapital5
GigCapital5 Company Profile
GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigCapital5 (GIA)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.