Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 500,000 Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Stock

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of GigCapital5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,607,840.00.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

GigCapital5 stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital5

GigCapital5 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

