PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $95.94 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $485,013.76 and approximately $95.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00315320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,222,860 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

