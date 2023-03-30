Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDB. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,232,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $10,872,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 953,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDB opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.