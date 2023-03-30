Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Critical Review

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Power Integrations and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 3 0 2.43 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $83.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Netlist.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

99.0% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 26.24% 22.72% 20.25% Netlist -20.65% -81.39% -40.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $651.14 million 7.31 $170.85 million $2.93 28.53 Netlist $161.64 million 5.39 -$33.37 million ($0.15) -24.33

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

