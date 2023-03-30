Powers Advisory Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.52. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

