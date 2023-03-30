ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Head-To-Head Review

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NCS Multistage and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $155.63 million 0.36 -$1.10 million ($0.50) -46.00 ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.80 $91.50 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage.

This table compares NCS Multistage and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage -0.71% -1.08% -0.85% ProFrac 4.79% -29.03% 10.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NCS Multistage and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.00%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Summary

ProFrac beats NCS Multistage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

