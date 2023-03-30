Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36.
Insider Activity
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
