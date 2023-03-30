Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

Insider Activity

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.