Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of PLD opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

