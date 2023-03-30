Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $1,631.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,631.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($44.48) to GBX 3,180 ($39.07) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.01.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

