Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) COO Buys $381,144.50 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) COO Eric Scott Haynor bought 138,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $381,144.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 5.5 %

PRPL stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after buying an additional 9,926,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 749,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.