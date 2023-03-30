PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

