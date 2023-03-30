PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $93.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

