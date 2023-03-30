PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Given New GBX 252 Price Target at Barclays

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 252 ($3.10) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZCUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 216 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of PZCUY opened at C$4.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.