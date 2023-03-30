Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Handelsbanken

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTOBF opened at $3.42 on Tuesday.
