Raymond James Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.16% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.58.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.43 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.75.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

