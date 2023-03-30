Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

