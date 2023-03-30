Reviewing Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) & Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Shimizu pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimizu and Orbia Advance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbia Advance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Orbia Advance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.21 billion 0.30 $425.06 million $1.96 10.86 Orbia Advance $8.78 billion 0.50 $657.00 million N/A N/A

Orbia Advance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shimizu.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 2.64% 3.62% 1.50% Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties. The Others segment provides the engineering and other businesses operated by its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kisuke Shimizu in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process. The Fluoride Process segment extracts fluorite, which is used in the production of hydrofluoric acid, the cement, ceramic, steel and welding industries. The Fluent segment manufactures products for day to day purposes like PVC pipes and connections, polyethene and polypropylene, as well as geosynthectics, which are used for water management systems. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

