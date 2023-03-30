Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. Analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,505,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,619 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

