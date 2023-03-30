Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

