Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,517,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,910,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,937,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,616,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,558,000 after buying an additional 428,075 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,601,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

