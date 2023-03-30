Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Head-To-Head Survey

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and FFW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $61.71 million 2.30 $15.87 million $2.74 8.97 FFW $21.27 million 2.28 $5.72 million $5.29 8.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Salisbury Bancorp and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 25.51% 12.37% 1.05% FFW 26.19% N/A N/A

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats FFW on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

