Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

