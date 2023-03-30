Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NYSE SNY opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

